How does Colorado State have a 31-year-old kicker?

In a surprising turn of events, the Colorado State Rams football team has a 31-year-old kicker on their roster. This unusual situation has left many fans and sports enthusiasts wondering how it is possible for a college team to have a player who is significantly older than his teammates. Let’s delve into the details and shed some light on this intriguing story.

The kicker in question is Cayden Camper, a former minor league baseball player who decided to pursue a college football career after his baseball dreams didn’t materialize. Camper, who hails from Texas, enrolled at Colorado State University as a freshman in 2020, making him considerably older than the typical college freshman.

FAQ:

Q: How is it possible for a 31-year-old to play college football?

A: The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has eligibility rules that allow athletes to compete in college sports for a certain number of years after high school graduation. These rules provide an opportunity for individuals like Camper, who may have taken a non-traditional path, to participate in college athletics.

Q: Are there any age restrictions for college athletes?

A: The NCAA does not have specific age restrictions for college athletes. As long as an individual meets the eligibility requirements, including academic qualifications and amateur status, they can participate in college sports regardless of their age.

Q: How does Camper’s age impact his performance?

A: While Camper’s age may give him a physical advantage in terms of strength and experience, it also means he may have less eligibility remaining compared to his younger teammates. However, his maturity and life experiences could provide valuable leadership qualities to the team.

Q: Is Camper the oldest college football player ever?

A: While Camper’s age is certainly noteworthy, he is not the oldest college football player on record. In 2017, Alan Moore, a 61-year-old grandfather, played as a kicker for Faulkner University in Alabama.

As the Colorado State Rams continue their football season, Cayden Camper’s presence on the team serves as a reminder that age is just a number when it comes to pursuing one’s dreams. His unique journey and determination to succeed in a different sport have undoubtedly made him an inspiration to his teammates and fans alike.