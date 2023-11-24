How do you watch TikToks with someone?

In the era of social media, sharing content with friends and family has become an integral part of our online experience. TikTok, the popular short-form video platform, has taken the world storm with its entertaining and creative content. But have you ever wondered how you can watch TikToks with someone? Here’s a guide on how to enjoy TikTok videos together with your loved ones.

1. Co-watching feature: TikTok recently introduced a co-watching feature that allows users to watch videos simultaneously with their friends. To use this feature, simply open the app, select a video, and tap on the “Share” button. From there, you can choose the “Start Co-Watching” option and invite your friends to join you. This way, you can enjoy the videos together and have real-time reactions.

2. Screen sharing: If you prefer watching TikToks on a larger screen, you can utilize screen sharing options available on various video calling platforms. Whether you’re using Zoom, Skype, or any other video conferencing app, simply share your screen with the person you want to watch TikToks with. This way, you can both see the videos simultaneously and have a shared viewing experience.

3. Sending TikToks: Another way to watch TikToks with someone is sending them videos directly. TikTok provides a built-in messaging feature that allows you to share videos with your friends. Simply find a video you want to watch together, tap on the “Share” button, and select the friend you want to send it to. They can then watch the video and send their reactions back to you.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch TikToks with multiple people at once?

A: Yes, TikTok’s co-watching feature allows you to watch videos with multiple friends simultaneously.

Q: Do both users need to have a TikTok account to watch together?

A: Yes, both users need to have a TikTok account to utilize the co-watching feature. However, screen sharing options on video calling platforms can be used without a TikTok account.

Q: Can I comment on TikToks while watching with someone?

A: Yes, you can still comment on TikToks while watching with someone using the co-watching feature or screen sharing. Your comments will be visible to the person you’re watching with.

In conclusion, watching TikToks with someone can be a fun and engaging experience. Whether you use TikTok’s co-watching feature, screen sharing on video calling platforms, or simply send videos directly, you can enjoy the content together and share your reactions in real-time. So grab your friends, family, or loved ones, and start watching TikToks together for a memorable and entertaining time.