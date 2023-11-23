How do you watch Ted Lasso if you don’t have Apple TV?

If you’re a fan of heartwarming and hilarious television shows, chances are you’ve heard of “Ted Lasso.” This critically acclaimed series, starring Jason Sudeikis, has gained a massive following since its debut on Apple TV+. However, not everyone has access to this streaming platform. So, how can you watch “Ted Lasso” if you don’t have Apple TV? Let’s explore some options.

1. Apple TV+ Free Trial: Apple offers a seven-day free trial for its streaming service, Apple TV+. If you haven’t used this trial before, it’s a great opportunity to binge-watch “Ted Lasso” and other exclusive content. Simply sign up for the trial on the Apple TV+ website or through the Apple TV app.

2. Borrow an Apple TV+ Account: If you have a friend or family member who has an Apple TV+ subscription, you can ask them if they would be willing to share their account with you. Apple allows up to six people to share a single subscription, so you can enjoy “Ted Lasso” without having to pay for it yourself.

3. Purchase or Rent Episodes: If you prefer to own or rent individual episodes of “Ted Lasso,” you can do so on various digital platforms. Services like Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Vudu offer the option to buy or rent episodes, allowing you to watch the show without an Apple TV+ subscription.

FAQ:

Q: What is Apple TV+?

A: Apple TV+ is a subscription-based streaming service that offers original content produced Apple. It features a wide range of shows, movies, and documentaries, including the popular series “Ted Lasso.”

Q: Can I watch “Ted Lasso” on Netflix?

A: No, “Ted Lasso” is an Apple TV+ exclusive and is not available on Netflix or any other streaming platform.

Q: How much does Apple TV+ cost?

A: Apple TV+ is priced at $4.99 per month. However, there are also annual and family plans available, offering additional savings.

In conclusion, while Apple TV+ is the primary platform to watch “Ted Lasso,” there are alternative ways to enjoy this beloved series. Whether through a free trial, sharing an account, or purchasing episodes individually, you can still join in on the laughter and heartwarming moments of “Ted Lasso” even without an Apple TV subscription.