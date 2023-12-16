How do you watch NFL on Amazon Prime?

How to Stream NFL Games on Amazon Prime: A Complete Guide

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Amazon Prime has emerged as a popular platform for sports enthusiasts to catch their favorite NFL games. With its vast library of content and user-friendly interface, Amazon Prime offers a seamless experience for football fans. If you’re wondering how to watch NFL games on Amazon Prime, we’ve got you covered with this comprehensive guide.

Step 1: Subscribe to Amazon Prime

To access NFL games on Amazon Prime, you’ll need an active subscription to the service. If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for a free trial or choose from various subscription plans that suit your needs.

Step 2: Download the Prime Video App

Once you have an Amazon Prime subscription, download the Prime Video app on your preferred device. The app is available on a wide range of platforms, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Step 3: Access NFL Games

Open the Prime Video app and navigate to the “Sports” category. Here, you’ll find a dedicated section for NFL games. Alternatively, you can search for specific games or teams using the search bar.

Step 4: Choose Your Game

Browse through the available NFL games and select the one you want to watch. Amazon Prime offers a variety of games, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, and even select playoff matchups.

Step 5: Enjoy the Game

Sit back, relax, and enjoy the NFL action! Amazon Prime provides a high-quality streaming experience, ensuring you don’t miss any thrilling moments on the field.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is there an additional cost to watch NFL games on Amazon Prime?

A: No, if you already have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can access NFL games at no extra cost. However, some games may require a subscription to NFL Network or other streaming services.

Q: Can I watch NFL games live on Amazon Prime?

A: Yes, Amazon Prime offers live streaming of NFL games, including Thursday Night Football and select Sunday games.

Q: Can I watch NFL games on Amazon Prime outside the United States?

A: Availability of NFL games on Amazon Prime may vary depending on your location. Some games may be subject to regional restrictions.

Q: Can I watch NFL RedZone on Amazon Prime?

A: No, NFL RedZone is not available on Amazon Prime. However, you can access NFL RedZone through other streaming services or cable providers.

With Amazon Prime’s seamless streaming experience and a wide selection of NFL games, football enthusiasts can now enjoy their favorite teams and players with ease. So, grab your popcorn, settle into your favorite spot, and get ready for an exhilarating NFL season right at your fingertips.