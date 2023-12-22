How do you unlock shows on NBC app?

Unlocking Shows on the NBC App: A Guide to Accessing Exclusive Content

The NBC app has become a go-to platform for streaming popular TV shows and exclusive content. However, some users may find themselves wondering how to unlock certain shows and gain access to the full range of offerings. In this article, we will explore the steps to unlock shows on the NBC app and provide answers to frequently asked questions.

How to Unlock Shows on the NBC App

To unlock shows on the NBC app, follow these simple steps:

1. Download and install the NBC app: Visit your device’s app store and search for the NBC app. Download and install it on your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV.

2. Sign in or create an account: Launch the NBC app and sign in using your existing NBCUniversal account. If you don’t have an account, create one providing the necessary information.

3. Browse available shows: Once signed in, you can browse through the available shows and content on the NBC app. Some shows may be available for free, while others may require unlocking.

4. Unlocking shows: If a show is locked, it means you need to authenticate your TV provider to gain access. Select the locked show you wish to watch and follow the on-screen prompts to unlock it. You will be asked to choose your TV provider and enter your login credentials.

5. Enjoy the unlocked content: Once you have successfully authenticated your TV provider, the locked show will be unlocked, and you can enjoy watching it on the NBC app.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What does it mean when a show is locked on the NBC app?

A: When a show is locked, it means you need to authenticate your TV provider to gain access to that particular content.

Q: Can I unlock shows without a TV provider?

A: Unfortunately, unlocking shows on the NBC app requires authentication through a TV provider. However, some shows may be available for free without authentication.

Q: How many devices can I use to unlock shows on the NBC app?

A: The number of devices you can use to unlock shows depends on your TV provider’s policies. Some providers allow multiple devices, while others may have limitations.

In conclusion, unlocking shows on the NBC app is a straightforward process that involves downloading the app, signing in or creating an account, and authenticating your TV provider. By following these steps, you can unlock a wide range of shows and enjoy exclusive content on the NBC app.