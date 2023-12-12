How do you transcribe a Kaltura video?

How to Transcribe a Kaltura Video: A Step-by-Step Guide

Transcribing videos has become an essential task for many individuals and organizations, whether it’s for accessibility purposes, content creation, or simply to have a written record of the video’s content. Kaltura, a leading video platform, offers a range of features to enhance video experiences, including the ability to transcribe videos. In this article, we will guide you through the process of transcribing a Kaltura video, providing you with a step-by-step approach.

Step 1: Access the Kaltura Video

To begin, log in to your Kaltura account and navigate to the video you wish to transcribe. Ensure you have the necessary permissions to access and edit the video.

Step 2: Open the Video Editor

Once you have located the desired video, open the video editor selecting the “Edit” option. This will allow you to access the transcription feature.

Step 3: Enable Transcription

Within the video editor, locate the “Captions & Enrichment” tab. Here, you will find the option to enable transcription. Click on the “Enable Transcription” button to activate the feature.

Step 4: Transcribe the Video

After enabling transcription, you will be presented with a text box where you can manually transcribe the video. Play the video and type the spoken words into the text box. Kaltura also offers an automatic speech recognition (ASR) feature that can generate a first draft of the transcription for you.

Step 5: Edit and Review

Once the transcription is complete, review and edit the text to ensure accuracy. You can make adjustments, correct any errors, and format the text as needed.

Step 6: Save and Publish

After finalizing the transcription, save your changes and publish the video. The transcription will now be available for viewers to access and utilize.

FAQ:

Q: What is transcription?

A: Transcription is the process of converting spoken language into written text. It involves listening to audio or video content and accurately transcribing the spoken words.

Q: Why is transcribing a video important?

A: Transcribing videos can improve accessibility for individuals with hearing impairments, enhance search engine optimization (SEO) making video content searchable, and provide a written record for future reference or content creation.

Q: Can Kaltura transcribe videos automatically?

A: Yes, Kaltura offers an automatic speech recognition (ASR) feature that can generate a first draft of the transcription. However, it is recommended to review and edit the generated text for accuracy.

Q: Can I edit the transcription after it is complete?

A: Absolutely! Kaltura allows you to edit the transcription even after it has been finalized. Simply access the video editor, make the necessary changes, and save your edits.

Transcribing a Kaltura video is a straightforward process that can greatly enhance the accessibility and usability of your video content. By following these steps, you can ensure that your videos are accessible to a wider audience and provide a valuable resource for future reference.