How do you split a video on InVideo?

Splitting Videos Made Easy with InVideo

In today’s digital age, video editing has become an essential skill for content creators, marketers, and even casual users. Whether you want to trim a lengthy video or create engaging clips for social media, splitting videos is a common requirement. InVideo, a popular online video editing platform, offers a user-friendly solution to effortlessly split videos and achieve professional results.

How does InVideo make video splitting a breeze?

InVideo provides a simple and intuitive interface that allows users to split videos with just a few clicks. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to split a video using InVideo:

1. Upload your video: Start uploading the video you want to split into the InVideo editor. You can either upload a file from your computer or import videos from cloud storage platforms like Google Drive or Dropbox.

2. Drag and drop: Once your video is uploaded, drag and drop it onto the timeline at the bottom of the editor. This timeline represents the duration of your video.

3. Set the split point: Move the playhead to the desired point in the video where you want to split it. You can use the playhead to navigate through the video and find the exact frame you want to split.

4. Split the video: Click on the “Split” button located above the timeline or use the shortcut key “S” to split the video at the playhead position. InVideo will automatically divide the video into two separate clips.

5. Trim and edit: Once the video is split, you can further trim each clip dragging the edges of the clips on the timeline. InVideo also offers a range of editing tools, such as adding text, transitions, effects, and audio, to enhance your videos.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I split a video into more than two clips using InVideo?

A: Absolutely! InVideo allows you to split a video into as many clips as you need. Simply repeat the split process at different points in the video to create multiple clips.

Q: Can I undo a split in InVideo?

A: Yes, InVideo provides an undo button that allows you to revert any split or edit you have made. Simply click on the undo button or use the shortcut key “Ctrl+Z” to undo the split.

Q: Can I export the split video in different formats?

A: Yes, InVideo supports various video formats for exporting, including MP4, AVI, MOV, and more. You can choose the desired format while exporting your split video.

InVideo’s user-friendly interface and powerful editing features make splitting videos a seamless experience. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced video editor, InVideo is a reliable tool that simplifies the process and helps you create captivating videos effortlessly. So why wait? Give InVideo a try and take your video editing skills to the next level!