How do you snip and sketch in Snipping Tool?

Snipping Tool: A Guide to Snip and Sketch

The Snipping Tool is a handy utility that has been a part of the Windows operating system since Windows Vista. It allows users to capture screenshots of their computer screens, making it easier to share information or save important details. One of the most useful features of the Snipping Tool is the ability to snip and sketch, which allows users to annotate and edit their screenshots. In this article, we will explore how to snip and sketch using the Snipping Tool.

How to Snip and Sketch:

1. Open the Snipping Tool: To access the Snipping Tool, simply type “Snipping Tool” in the Windows search bar and click on the application when it appears.

2. Choose your snip type: Once the Snipping Tool is open, click on the “New” button to start a new snip. You can choose from four different snip types: Free-form Snip, Rectangular Snip, Window Snip, or Full-screen Snip. Select the snip type that suits your needs.

3. Capture your snip: After selecting the snip type, your screen will freeze, and you can use your mouse to capture the desired area. Click and drag the cursor to select the portion of the screen you want to snip.

4. Annotate and edit: Once you have captured your snip, the Snipping Tool window will open, displaying your snip. Here, you can use various tools to annotate and edit your screenshot. These tools include a pen, highlighter, eraser, and a variety of colors to choose from.

5. Save and share: After you have finished annotating and editing your snip, you can save it clicking on the floppy disk icon in the Snipping Tool window. You can also share your snip directly from the Snipping Tool clicking on the share icon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Can I use the Snipping Tool on Windows 10?

A: Yes, the Snipping Tool is available on Windows 10. However, Microsoft has introduced a new and improved tool called Snip & Sketch, which offers additional features.

Q: How do I access Snip & Sketch?

A: To access Snip & Sketch, press the Windows key + Shift + S. This will open the Snip & Sketch toolbar, allowing you to capture and annotate screenshots.

Q: Can I use Snip & Sketch to capture a specific window?

A: Yes, Snip & Sketch allows you to capture a specific window selecting the “Window Snip” option. This will automatically capture the active window on your screen.

In conclusion, the Snipping Tool is a valuable tool for capturing and editing screenshots on Windows. With the ability to snip and sketch, users can easily annotate and share important information. Whether you need to highlight specific details or add notes, the Snipping Tool’s snip and sketch feature has got you covered.