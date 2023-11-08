How do you see what someone likes on Instagram 2023?

In the ever-evolving world of social media, Instagram continues to be one of the most popular platforms for sharing photos and videos. With its vast user base and constant updates, it’s no wonder that people are always curious about what others are liking on the platform. But how can you see what someone likes on Instagram in 2023? Let’s dive into the details.

Understanding Instagram’s Privacy Settings

Before we explore how to see someone’s likes on Instagram, it’s important to understand the platform’s privacy settings. Instagram offers users the ability to control who can see their activity, including their likes. By default, your likes are only visible to you, but users have the option to change this setting.

Following Activity Tab

In the past, Instagram had a feature called the “Following” tab, which allowed users to see the activity of the accounts they followed. This included the likes and comments made those accounts. However, in 2019, Instagram removed this feature, making it more challenging to see what others are liking.

Third-Party Apps and Websites

While Instagram itself no longer provides a built-in feature to see someone’s likes, there are third-party apps and websites that claim to offer this functionality. These tools often require users to provide their Instagram login credentials, which can pose security risks. It’s important to exercise caution when using such services and be aware of potential privacy breaches.

FAQ

Q: Can I see what someone likes on Instagram without their knowledge?

A: No, Instagram does not provide a feature to see someone’s likes without their knowledge. It’s important to respect others’ privacy and only view their activity if they have explicitly allowed it.

Q: Are third-party apps and websites safe to use?

A: It’s difficult to determine the safety of third-party apps and websites. While some may claim to offer the ability to see someone’s likes, they often require users to provide their login credentials, which can compromise their account security. It’s advisable to exercise caution and avoid using such services.

In conclusion, Instagram’s privacy settings and updates have made it more challenging to see what someone likes on the platform. While third-party apps and websites may claim to offer this functionality, they come with potential security risks. It’s important to respect others’ privacy and use Instagram within its intended boundaries.