Title: Mastering Participation: Navigating BlueJeans Events with Confidence

Introduction:

In the era of virtual meetings and online events, BlueJeans has emerged as a popular platform for seamless communication and collaboration. However, for newcomers, understanding the various features and functionalities can be a bit overwhelming. One common query that often arises is, “How do you raise your hand in BlueJeans events?” In this article, we will explore the simple steps to actively engage in BlueJeans events and address some frequently asked questions to ensure a smooth virtual experience.

Raising Your Hand: A Step-by-Step Guide:

1. Locate the Hand Raise Icon: During a BlueJeans event, you will find the hand raise icon typically located at the bottom of the screen. It is represented a hand symbol.

2. Click on the Hand Raise Icon: To indicate your desire to speak or ask a question, simply click on the hand raise icon. This action will notify the event host or moderator that you have a query or wish to contribute.

3. Wait for Recognition: Once you raise your hand, the event host or moderator will acknowledge your request and provide you with an opportunity to speak or ask your question. They may unmute your microphone or invite you to join the conversation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q1: Can I lower my hand after raising it in BlueJeans events?

A1: Yes, you can lower your hand clicking on the hand raise icon again. This action will remove your raised hand status.

Q2: What if I accidentally raise my hand in BlueJeans events?

A2: If you accidentally raise your hand, you can click on the hand raise icon again to lower it. The event host or moderator will understand that it was unintentional.

Q3: Can I raise my hand in BlueJeans events if I am attending via phone or tablet?

A3: Yes, you can raise your hand even if you are attending a BlueJeans event through a mobile device. The hand raise icon is usually accessible in the app’s interface.

In conclusion, raising your hand in BlueJeans events is a straightforward process that allows you to actively participate and engage with the event’s content and discussions. By following the simple steps outlined above, you can confidently contribute your thoughts, questions, and ideas, ensuring a productive and interactive virtual experience.