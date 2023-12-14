How do you make YouTube shorts on Invideo?

How to Create YouTube Shorts on InVideo: A Step-by-Step Guide

InVideo, the popular online video editing platform, has recently introduced a new feature that allows users to create YouTube Shorts effortlessly. YouTube Shorts, a short-form video format similar to TikTok, has gained immense popularity among content creators and viewers alike. With InVideo’s user-friendly interface and powerful editing tools, making YouTube Shorts has never been easier. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to create YouTube Shorts on InVideo.

Step 1: Sign up and log in to InVideo

If you haven’t already, sign up for an account on InVideo’s website. Once you’ve registered, log in to access the video editing platform.

Step 2: Choose the YouTube Shorts template

InVideo offers a wide range of templates specifically designed for YouTube Shorts. Browse through the available options and select the one that best suits your content.

Step 3: Customize your video

After selecting a template, you can start customizing your YouTube Short. Add text, stickers, filters, and transitions to enhance your video’s visual appeal. InVideo also allows you to import your own media files, such as images and videos, to personalize your content further.

Step 4: Edit the duration

YouTube Shorts have a maximum duration of 60 seconds. InVideo provides a timeline feature that allows you to adjust the duration of your video easily. Trim or extend clips to fit within the time limit.

Step 5: Add music and effects

To make your YouTube Short more engaging, InVideo offers a vast library of royalty-free music and sound effects. Choose the perfect soundtrack to complement your video and enhance the overall viewing experience.

Step 6: Preview and export

Once you’re satisfied with your YouTube Short, preview it to ensure everything looks and sounds as intended. If everything is in order, export the video in the desired format and resolution.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is InVideo?

A: InVideo is an online video editing platform that allows users to create professional-quality videos with ease.

Q: What are YouTube Shorts?

A: YouTube Shorts are short-form videos, typically lasting up to 60 seconds, that can be created and shared on the YouTube platform.

Q: Can I use my own media files in InVideo?

A: Yes, InVideo allows users to import their own images and videos to personalize their content.

Q: Are there any limitations to using InVideo’s YouTube Shorts feature?

A: InVideo’s YouTube Shorts feature is subject to the limitations set YouTube, such as video duration and content guidelines.

InVideo’s introduction of YouTube Shorts support has made it easier than ever for content creators to produce engaging short-form videos. With its intuitive interface and powerful editing tools, InVideo is a valuable resource for those looking to make an impact on the YouTube Shorts platform. So why wait? Start creating captivating YouTube Shorts on InVideo today!