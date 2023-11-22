How do you link Amazon accounts?

In today’s interconnected world, it’s not uncommon for households to have multiple Amazon accounts. Whether it’s to manage separate purchases, share Prime benefits, or keep personal preferences separate, linking Amazon accounts can be a convenient way to streamline your online shopping experience. But how exactly do you go about linking these accounts? Let’s dive in and explore the process.

Step 1: Sign in to your Amazon account

To begin, sign in to the Amazon account that you want to link with another account. Make sure you have the login credentials handy.

Step 2: Go to the “Your Account” page

Once you’re signed in, navigate to the “Your Account” page. You can find this clicking on the “Accounts & Lists” dropdown menu located at the top right corner of the Amazon homepage.

Step 3: Select “Your Account”

From the dropdown menu, select “Your Account” to access the account settings page.

Step 4: Choose “Amazon Household”

On the account settings page, scroll down until you find the “Shopping programs and rentals” section. Under this section, click on “Amazon Household.”

Step 5: Add an adult or teen

In the Amazon Household section, you’ll have the option to add an adult or teen to your account. Select the appropriate option and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

FAQ:

Q: What is an Amazon Household?

A: Amazon Household is a feature that allows you to link multiple Amazon accounts within a household. It enables you to share Prime benefits, including free shipping, access to Prime Video, and more.

Q: Can I link multiple Amazon accounts?

A: Yes, you can link up to two adult Amazon accounts in an Amazon Household. Additionally, you can add up to four teen profiles and four child profiles.

Q: Can I unlink Amazon accounts?

A: Yes, you can unlink Amazon accounts at any time visiting the “Amazon Household” section in your account settings and selecting the option to remove an adult or teen profile.

Q: Can I share payment methods with linked accounts?

A: Yes, when you link Amazon accounts, you have the option to share payment methods. This allows linked accounts to use the same credit or debit card for purchases.

By following these simple steps, you can easily link your Amazon accounts and enjoy the benefits of a connected shopping experience. Whether it’s sharing Prime benefits or managing purchases, linking accounts can make your online shopping journey more convenient and efficient.