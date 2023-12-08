How do you hide self view on BlueJeans?

How to Hide Self View on BlueJeans: A Guide for Video Conferencing Users

In today’s digital age, video conferencing has become an essential tool for communication and collaboration. BlueJeans, a popular video conferencing platform, offers a range of features to enhance the user experience. One such feature is the ability to hide self view, allowing participants to focus on the content being shared rather than their own video feed. In this article, we will explore how to hide self view on BlueJeans and address some frequently asked questions.

How to Hide Self View on BlueJeans:

1. Launch the BlueJeans application on your device and join a meeting or start a new one.

2. Once you are in the meeting, locate the toolbar at the bottom of the screen.

3. Look for the “Self View” button, which typically resembles a small camera icon.

4. Click on the “Self View” button to toggle the visibility of your video feed.

5. If the button is highlighted or shows a crossed-out camera icon, it means your self view is hidden.

6. To unhide your self view, simply click on the “Self View” button again.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Why would I want to hide my self view on BlueJeans?

A: Hiding self view can help minimize distractions during a video conference, allowing you to focus on the content being shared other participants.

Q: Can I still see other participants’ video feeds if I hide my self view?

A: Yes, hiding self view only affects your own video feed. You will still be able to see other participants’ video feeds as usual.

Q: Will other participants know if I hide my self view?

A: No, hiding self view is a personal preference and does not notify other participants. They will not be able to see your video feed, but they will still be able to hear your audio.

In conclusion, hiding self view on BlueJeans can be a useful feature for video conferencing users who wish to minimize distractions and focus on the meeting content. By following the simple steps outlined above, you can easily toggle the visibility of your video feed.