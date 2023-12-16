How do you get Internet on a Roku TV?

How to Connect Your Roku TV to the Internet: A Step-by-Step Guide

In today’s digital age, having access to the internet is essential for streaming your favorite shows, movies, and music. Roku TVs have become increasingly popular due to their user-friendly interface and wide range of streaming options. However, if you’re new to Roku, you might be wondering how to connect your Roku TV to the internet. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with this step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Set Up Your Roku TV

Before you can connect your Roku TV to the internet, you need to complete the initial setup process. This involves connecting your TV to a power source, selecting your language and country, and connecting to your home Wi-Fi network. Make sure you have your Wi-Fi network name (SSID) and password handy.

Step 2: Access the Network Settings

Once your Roku TV is powered on and connected to your home Wi-Fi network, navigate to the home screen pressing the home button on your Roku remote. From there, go to “Settings” and select “Network” to access the network settings.

Step 3: Connect to Your Wi-Fi Network

In the network settings menu, select “Set up connection” and choose “Wireless” as your connection type. Your Roku TV will then scan for available Wi-Fi networks. Select your network from the list and enter your Wi-Fi password when prompted. Once connected, your Roku TV will automatically download the latest software updates.

Step 4: Test the Connection

After connecting to your Wi-Fi network, it’s important to test the internet connection to ensure everything is working properly. In the network settings menu, select “Check connection” to run a quick test. If the test is successful, you’re ready to start streaming!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is a Roku TV?

A: A Roku TV is a smart TV that runs on the Roku operating system, allowing users to stream content from various online platforms.

Q: Do I need an internet connection to use a Roku TV?

A: Yes, an internet connection is required to stream content on a Roku TV. Without internet access, you won’t be able to access streaming services or download updates.

Q: Can I connect my Roku TV to a wired network?

A: Yes, if you prefer a wired connection, you can connect your Roku TV directly to your router using an Ethernet cable.

Q: What if I forget my Wi-Fi password?

A: If you forget your Wi-Fi password, you can usually find it on the back or bottom of your router. Alternatively, you can contact your internet service provider for assistance.

Connecting your Roku TV to the internet is a straightforward process that allows you to unlock a world of entertainment. By following these simple steps, you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite shows and movies in no time. Happy streaming!