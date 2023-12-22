How do you get $20 on Prime day?

How to Score $20 on Prime Day: Unveiling the Secrets to Saving Big

Prime Day, the highly anticipated annual shopping extravaganza exclusively for Amazon Prime members, is just around the corner. With countless deals and discounts on offer, it’s the perfect opportunity to snag some incredible bargains. But did you know that you can also pocket an extra $20 during this shopping bonanza? Read on to discover the secrets to maximizing your savings on Prime Day.

Unlocking the $20 Bonus:

To claim your $20 bonus, simply download the Amazon app and sign in to your Prime account. Once you’re logged in, make a purchase of $40 or more from a small business seller on Amazon. This will automatically trigger a $20 credit that can be used towards future purchases on Prime Day.

FAQ:

Q: What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is an annual shopping event exclusively for Amazon Prime members. It offers massive discounts and deals across a wide range of products, including electronics, fashion, home goods, and more.

Q: When is Prime Day?

Prime Day typically takes place in mid-July, although the exact dates can vary from year to year. It usually lasts for 48 hours, giving shoppers ample time to take advantage of the incredible offers.

Q: What is the Amazon app?

The Amazon app is a mobile application that allows users to browse and shop for products directly from their smartphones or tablets. It offers a convenient and user-friendly shopping experience, with features such as personalized recommendations and easy checkout.

Q: What are small business sellers?

Small business sellers on Amazon refer to independent merchants who sell their products through the Amazon platform. These sellers often offer unique and niche products, and Prime Day is a great opportunity to support these small businesses while enjoying fantastic savings.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to make the most of Prime Day. By following these simple steps, you can not only score incredible deals but also pocket an extra $20 to fuel your future shopping sprees. Happy shopping!