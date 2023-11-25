How do you find people on TikTok?

TikTok, the popular social media platform known for its short-form videos, has taken the world storm. With millions of users worldwide, it has become a hub for creativity, entertainment, and viral trends. But with such a vast user base, how do you find people on TikTok? Here’s a guide to help you navigate the TikTok universe and connect with others.

1. Search Bar: The most straightforward way to find people on TikTok is using the search bar. Simply type in the username, real name, or any keywords related to the person you’re looking for. TikTok will display a list of accounts that match your search query.

2. Discover Page: TikTok’s Discover page is a curated feed that showcases trending videos, popular creators, and personalized recommendations. By exploring this page, you can stumble upon new accounts and follow people who share content that aligns with your interests.

3. Hashtags: Hashtags play a crucial role in organizing content on TikTok. By searching for specific hashtags, you can find videos related to a particular topic or theme. Additionally, you can click on a hashtag in a video’s caption to explore more content using the same hashtag. This can lead you to discover new creators and connect with like-minded individuals.

4. Following Friends: If you have friends who are already on TikTok, you can connect with them searching for their username or syncing your contacts to find people you know. This way, you can stay updated with their latest videos and engage with their content.

FAQ:

Q: Can I find people on TikTok based on their location?

A: Currently, TikTok does not have a feature that allows users to search for people based on their location. However, you can find videos related to specific locations searching for location-based hashtags or exploring the Discover page.

Q: How can I find popular creators on TikTok?

A: TikTok’s Discover page is an excellent resource for finding popular creators. It showcases trending videos and highlights accounts with a large following. Additionally, you can explore TikTok’s “For You” page, which displays a personalized feed of content based on your interests and engagement.

Q: Is it possible to find people on TikTok using their email or phone number?

A: TikTok does not currently offer a search feature based on email or phone number. The platform primarily relies on usernames and keywords to find users.

In conclusion, finding people on TikTok is relatively easy with the platform’s search bar, Discover page, hashtags, and following friends. By exploring these features and engaging with the TikTok community, you can connect with like-minded individuals and discover new creators to follow.