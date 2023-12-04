How do you end a trial on FUBO?

How to Conclude a Trial on FUBO: A Step-by-Step Guide

Introduction

As the popularity of online streaming platforms continues to soar, FUBO has emerged as a leading player in the market. FUBO offers a wide range of content, including live sports, news, and entertainment channels. However, if you’re new to the platform, you may be wondering how to end a trial on FUBO. In this article, we will guide you through the process, step-by-step.

Step 1: Accessing Your Account Settings

To end your trial on FUBO, you need to access your account settings. Start logging into your FUBO account using your credentials. Once logged in, navigate to the account settings page. This can usually be found clicking on your profile picture or username.

Step 2: Cancelling Your Subscription

On the account settings page, look for the subscription or billing section. Here, you should find an option to cancel your subscription. Click on this option to initiate the cancellation process.

Step 3: Confirming the Cancellation

After clicking on the cancellation option, FUBO may ask you to confirm your decision. This is a standard procedure to ensure that you don’t accidentally cancel your subscription. Carefully read the confirmation message and click on the appropriate button to proceed with the cancellation.

FAQs

Q: Will I be charged if I cancel my trial on FUBO?

A: No, FUBO offers a free trial period, and you will not be charged if you cancel before the trial ends.

Q: Can I cancel my trial at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your trial on FUBO at any time during the trial period without incurring any charges.

Q: What happens to my account after I cancel my trial?

A: Once you cancel your trial, your access to FUBO’s content will be revoked. However, you can reactivate your subscription at any time if you decide to continue using the platform.

Conclusion

Ending a trial on FUBO is a straightforward process that can be completed in just a few simple steps. By following the guide outlined in this article, you can easily cancel your trial and explore other streaming options if FUBO doesn’t meet your needs. Remember, FUBO offers a range of content, so take advantage of the trial period to determine if it’s the right platform for you.