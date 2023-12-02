How do you delete purchase history and subscriptions on iPhone?

How to Clear Purchase History and Cancel Subscriptions on Your iPhone

Are you looking to tidy up your iPhone and remove any unwanted purchase history or subscriptions? Whether you want to declutter your device or simply keep your spending habits private, deleting purchase history and canceling subscriptions on your iPhone is a straightforward process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to help you achieve a cleaner and more organized digital experience.

Clearing Purchase History

To delete your purchase history on your iPhone, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the App Store on your device.

2. Tap on your profile picture located in the top right corner of the screen.

3. Select “Purchased” from the dropdown menu.

4. You will see a list of all your purchased apps. Swipe left on any app you want to remove and tap on the “Delete” button that appears.

By following these steps, you can easily remove unwanted apps from your purchase history, ensuring a cleaner and more personalized App Store experience.

Canceling Subscriptions

If you wish to cancel a subscription on your iPhone, here’s what you need to do:

1. Go to the Settings app on your device.

2. Scroll down and tap on your Apple ID, which is usually located at the top of the screen.

3. Select “Subscriptions” from the list of options.

4. You will see a list of all your active subscriptions. Tap on the subscription you want to cancel.

5. Choose the “Cancel Subscription” option and confirm your choice.

By canceling subscriptions you no longer need, you can effectively manage your expenses and avoid any unexpected charges.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Will deleting my purchase history remove the apps from my device?

A: No, deleting your purchase history only removes the record of your purchases. The apps will remain on your device unless you manually delete them.

Q: Can I recover deleted purchase history or canceled subscriptions?

A: Once you delete your purchase history or cancel a subscription, it cannot be recovered. Make sure to consider your decision carefully before proceeding.

Q: Will canceling a subscription stop it immediately?

A: Canceling a subscription will prevent any future charges, but you will still have access to the subscription until the current billing period ends.

By following these steps and utilizing the FAQ section, you can easily manage your purchase history and subscriptions on your iPhone, ensuring a more streamlined and personalized digital experience.