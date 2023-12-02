How do you copy a Loom video?

How to Duplicate a Loom Video: A Step-by-Step Guide

Loom, the popular video messaging platform, has revolutionized the way we communicate and collaborate remotely. With its user-friendly interface and seamless integration, Loom has become an essential tool for businesses, educators, and individuals alike. However, one common question that arises is how to copy a Loom video. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on duplicating a Loom video, along with some frequently asked questions.

Step 1: Accessing Your Loom Account

To begin, log in to your Loom account using your credentials. If you don’t have an account yet, sign up for free on the Loom website.

Step 2: Locating the Video

Once you’re logged in, navigate to the video you wish to copy. This can be a video you have recorded or one that has been shared with you.

Step 3: Opening the Video Options

Next, click on the three-dot menu icon located at the bottom right corner of the video thumbnail. This will open a dropdown menu with various options.

Step 4: Selecting “Copy Video Link”

From the dropdown menu, select the “Copy Video Link” option. This will copy the video’s URL to your clipboard.

Step 5: Pasting the Video Link

Now, open a new tab in your web browser and paste the copied video link into the address bar. Press Enter to load the video.

Step 6: Duplicating the Video

Once the video has loaded, click on the three-dot menu icon again and select the “Duplicate” option. This will create a copy of the video in your Loom account.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I duplicate someone else’s Loom video?

A: No, you can only duplicate videos that are in your own Loom account. If you want to duplicate someone else’s video, you will need to ask them to share it with you first.

Q: Will the duplicated video have the same settings as the original?

A: Yes, the duplicated video will retain the same settings, including privacy settings and sharing permissions.

Q: Can I duplicate a video multiple times?

A: Yes, you can duplicate a video as many times as you want. Each duplicate will create a separate copy in your Loom account.

In conclusion, duplicating a Loom video is a straightforward process that allows you to create copies of your videos for various purposes. Whether you need to share a video with multiple recipients or keep backups of your recordings, following these simple steps will enable you to duplicate your Loom videos effortlessly.