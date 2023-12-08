How do you blur in BlueJeans?

Title: BlueJeans Introduces New Feature: Effortlessly Blur Your Background for a Professional Video Conferencing Experience

In today’s digital age, video conferencing has become an integral part of our professional lives. With the increasing popularity of remote work and virtual meetings, it is essential to maintain a level of professionalism even from the comfort of our own homes. BlueJeans, a leading video conferencing platform, understands this need and has recently introduced a new feature that allows users to blur their background during video calls, ensuring a distraction-free and polished appearance.

The ability to blur your background in BlueJeans is a game-changer for professionals seeking a seamless and focused video conferencing experience. Whether you’re working from a cluttered home office or a bustling coffee shop, this feature enables you to maintain privacy and eliminate any potential distractions that may divert attention away from the main discussion.

To blur your background in BlueJeans, follow these simple steps:

1. Launch the BlueJeans application on your device.

2. Join or initiate a video call.

3. Locate the “More Options” menu, typically represented three dots or lines.

4. Click on “Blur Background” from the dropdown menu.

5. Voila! Your background is now blurred, allowing you to remain the center of attention.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What is background blurring?

A: Background blurring is a feature that allows video conferencing participants to obscure their surroundings, creating a more professional and distraction-free appearance.

Q: Can I customize the level of blur in BlueJeans?

A: Currently, BlueJeans offers a standard level of background blur, which effectively conceals your surroundings without compromising video quality.

Q: Is background blurring available on all devices?

A: Yes, BlueJeans’ background blurring feature is available on desktop and mobile devices, ensuring a consistent experience across platforms.

Q: Can I use my own custom background instead of blurring?

A: At present, BlueJeans does not offer the option to use custom backgrounds. However, the platform is continuously evolving, and such features may be introduced in the future.

With BlueJeans’ new background blurring feature, professionals can now present themselves with confidence and maintain a professional image during video conferences. This innovative addition ensures that the focus remains on the conversation at hand, allowing for more productive and engaging virtual meetings. Stay tuned for further updates from BlueJeans as they continue to enhance their platform and provide users with an exceptional video conferencing experience.