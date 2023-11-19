How do Native Americans feel about Thanksgiving?

As Thanksgiving approaches, it is important to reflect on the historical context of this holiday and consider the perspectives of all those involved. For Native Americans, Thanksgiving can evoke a range of emotions, from gratitude for their survival to frustration over the misrepresentation of their history. Let’s delve into this complex topic and explore the diverse feelings Native Americans have towards Thanksgiving.

Historical Context:

Thanksgiving traces its roots back to the 1621 harvest feast celebrated the Pilgrims and Wampanoag tribe in Plymouth, Massachusetts. While this event is often portrayed as a harmonious gathering, it overlooks the subsequent colonization, displacement, and violence inflicted upon Native American communities.

Native American Perspectives:

Native Americans have mixed feelings about Thanksgiving. Some view it as an opportunity to honor their ancestors and celebrate their resilience. They use the holiday as a time to gather with loved ones, share traditional foods, and engage in cultural activities.

However, many Native Americans also feel that Thanksgiving perpetuates harmful stereotypes and erases the true history of their people. They argue that the holiday glosses over the atrocities committed against Indigenous communities and fails to acknowledge the ongoing struggles they face today.

FAQ:

Q: Do all Native Americans feel the same way about Thanksgiving?

A: No, Native Americans have diverse opinions on Thanksgiving. Some embrace the holiday, while others reject it entirely.

Q: How can non-Native Americans show respect during Thanksgiving?

A: Non-Native Americans can educate themselves about the true history of Native Americans, acknowledge their contributions, and support Indigenous communities through advocacy and allyship.

Q: Are there alternative ways to celebrate Thanksgiving?

A: Yes, some communities have started celebrating “National Day of Mourning” on Thanksgiving to honor the struggles of Native Americans throughout history.

In conclusion, the feelings of Native Americans towards Thanksgiving are complex and varied. While some choose to embrace the holiday as an opportunity for cultural celebration, others criticize its historical inaccuracies and the ongoing marginalization of Indigenous communities. It is crucial to approach Thanksgiving with sensitivity and respect, acknowledging the diverse perspectives and experiences of Native Americans.