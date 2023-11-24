How do Muslims view Jesus?

In a world where religious diversity is prevalent, it is essential to understand the perspectives and beliefs of different faiths. One such faith is Islam, which holds a significant place for Jesus, also known as Isa in Arabic. Muslims view Jesus as a highly revered prophet and messenger of God, but their perception of him differs from that of Christians. Let’s delve into the Muslim perspective on Jesus and explore some frequently asked questions.

Who is Jesus in Islam?

In Islam, Jesus is considered one of the greatest prophets, alongside figures such as Noah, Abraham, Moses, and Muhammad. Muslims believe that Jesus was born to the Virgin Mary through a miraculous birth, without a biological father. They regard him as a human being, not divine, and emphasize his role as a prophet who preached the message of monotheism and righteousness.

What is the significance of Jesus in Islam?

Muslims believe that Jesus performed numerous miracles, including healing the sick, raising the dead, and speaking as an infant. However, they do not believe in his crucifixion and resurrection, as Christianity teaches. Instead, Muslims believe that Jesus was raised to the heavens God and will return to Earth in the future as a sign of the Day of Judgment.

How do Muslims view Jesus’ teachings?

Muslims consider Jesus’ teachings to be in line with the broader Islamic message of monotheism and moral conduct. They believe that Jesus emphasized the worship of one God, encouraged acts of charity, and preached love, compassion, and forgiveness. Muslims also believe that Jesus foretold the coming of Prophet Muhammad, who would bring the final revelation from God.

Do Muslims celebrate Christmas?

While Muslims do not celebrate Christmas as a religious holiday, they often respect and acknowledge it as a significant event for Christians. Muslims may exchange greetings, engage in acts of kindness, and participate in interfaith events during the Christmas season to foster goodwill and understanding among different religious communities.

In conclusion, Muslims hold a deep reverence for Jesus as a prophet and messenger of God. While their beliefs about Jesus may differ from those of Christians, understanding these perspectives can promote interfaith dialogue and mutual respect in our diverse society.