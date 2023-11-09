How do Malayalis greet each other?

Kerala, a state located in the southern part of India, is known for its rich culture and traditions. One aspect that stands out is the unique way in which Malayalis, the people of Kerala, greet each other. The greeting style reflects the warmth and hospitality that is deeply ingrained in their culture.

In Kerala, the most common way to greet someone is saying “Namaskaram.” This traditional greeting is derived from Sanskrit and is widely used across the state. It is a respectful way of acknowledging the presence of another person and is often accompanied a slight bow or a folded hand gesture, known as “anjali mudra.”

Another popular greeting among Malayalis is “Vanakkam,” which is derived from Tamil, the neighboring state’s language. This greeting is commonly used in the northern parts of Kerala, where Tamil influence is more prominent. Similar to “Namaskaram,” “Vanakkam” is also accompanied a respectful gesture.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Are there any other greetings used in Kerala?

A: Yes, apart from “Namaskaram” and “Vanakkam,” Malayalis also use “Poyi varumo?” which translates to “Have you come?” This greeting is often used when welcoming someone to a house or an event.

Q: Do Malayalis shake hands while greeting?

A: While shaking hands has become more common in recent years, especially in urban areas, it is not as prevalent as the traditional greetings mentioned above. However, in professional or formal settings, handshakes are widely accepted.

Q: Are there any specific greetings for different occasions?

A: Yes, during festivals and special occasions, Malayalis often greet each other with specific phrases. For example, during Onam, the most important festival in Kerala, people greet each other saying “Onashamsakal,” which means “Happy Onam.”

In conclusion, Malayalis have a unique way of greeting each other, reflecting their cultural values of respect and warmth. Whether it’s “Namaskaram,” “Vanakkam,” or other traditional greetings, these gestures play an essential role in fostering a sense of community and connection among the people of Kerala.