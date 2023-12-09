How do Infected become clickers?

Unveiling the Transformation: The Mysterious Journey of Infected to Clickers

In the post-apocalyptic world of The Last of Us, the infected are a constant threat, lurking in the shadows, ready to pounce on any unsuspecting survivor. Among these terrifying creatures, the clickers stand out as some of the most formidable adversaries. But have you ever wondered how these once-human beings undergo such a grotesque transformation? Join us as we delve into the enigmatic process that turns the infected into clickers.

What are Infected and Clickers?

Before we embark on this exploration, let’s clarify some terms. In The Last of Us universe, the infected are individuals who have succumbed to the Cordyceps fungus, a fictional parasitic organism that takes control of their bodies. Clickers, on the other hand, are a specific stage of infection characterized a distinct clicking sound they emit to navigate their surroundings.

The Stages of Infection

The transformation from infected to clicker is a gradual process, occurring in several stages. Initially, an individual becomes a runner, displaying heightened aggression and a tendency to attack others. Over time, the fungus continues to spread, leading to the formation of a fungal plate that covers the host’s face, rendering them blind. At this stage, the infected become clickers, relying on echolocation to navigate their environment.

The Role of the Fungus

The Cordyceps fungus plays a pivotal role in this transformation. It invades the host’s brain, altering their behavior and physiology. The fungus thrives consuming the host’s bodily resources, ultimately leading to their demise. As the infection progresses, the fungus spreads throughout the body, resulting in the distinct physical changes observed in clickers.

FAQ

Q: Can infected individuals revert to their human state?

A: Unfortunately, once an individual reaches the clicker stage, there is no known cure or reversal of the infection. The transformation is irreversible.

Q: How do clickers detect their prey?

A: Clickers emit a distinct clicking sound, which allows them to echolocate their surroundings. They rely on this ability to locate potential victims.

Q: Are clickers more dangerous than other infected stages?

A: Clickers are indeed more dangerous due to their heightened senses and echolocation. They possess greater strength and agility, making them formidable adversaries.

In conclusion, the journey from infected to clicker is a chilling and irreversible transformation. The Cordyceps fungus takes hold of its host, gradually altering their physiology and behavior until they become the terrifying clickers we encounter in The Last of Us. As survivors navigate this treacherous world, understanding the origins and nature of these creatures becomes crucial for their survival.