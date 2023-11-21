How do I watch YouTube on my Apple TV?

If you are an Apple TV user and wondering how to access YouTube on your device, you’re in luck! YouTube is available on Apple TV, allowing you to enjoy your favorite videos on the big screen. In this article, we will guide you through the process of watching YouTube on your Apple TV.

Step 1: Ensure you have the latest software

Before you begin, make sure your Apple TV is running the latest software version. To check for updates, go to “Settings” on your Apple TV, select “System,” and then choose “Software Updates.” If an update is available, follow the on-screen instructions to install it.

Step 2: Launch the YouTube app

Once your Apple TV is up to date, locate the YouTube app on the home screen. It is represented the iconic red play button logo. If you can’t find it, you can download it from the App Store selecting “App Store” on the home screen, searching for “YouTube,” and then installing the app.

Step 3: Sign in to your YouTube account

After launching the YouTube app, sign in to your YouTube account to access your personalized recommendations, subscriptions, and playlists. To sign in, select “Sign In” on the app’s main screen and follow the prompts to enter your YouTube credentials.

Step 4: Start watching!

Once signed in, you can start exploring the vast library of YouTube videos. Use the Apple TV remote to navigate through the app, search for specific videos, or browse through various categories. Simply select a video to begin playback.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I watch YouTube on older Apple TV models?

A: Yes, YouTube is available on Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD (4th generation), and Apple TV (3rd generation).

Q: Is the YouTube app free to download?

A: Yes, the YouTube app is free to download from the App Store.

Q: Can I watch live streams on YouTube using Apple TV?

A: Absolutely! The YouTube app on Apple TV allows you to watch live streams, including sports events, concerts, and news broadcasts.

Q: Can I control YouTube playback using Siri?

A: Yes, you can use Siri on your Apple TV remote to control YouTube playback. Simply press and hold the Siri button and give voice commands like “Play,” “Pause,” or “Skip.”

Now that you know how to watch YouTube on your Apple TV, sit back, relax, and enjoy the endless entertainment that YouTube has to offer on the big screen!