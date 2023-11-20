How do I watch the NFL game on Apple TV?

If you’re an NFL fan and own an Apple TV, you’re in luck! Watching your favorite football games on Apple TV is a breeze. With a few simple steps, you can enjoy all the action right from the comfort of your living room. Here’s a guide to help you get started.

Step 1: Download the NFL app

To watch NFL games on Apple TV, you’ll need to download the official NFL app from the App Store. Simply navigate to the App Store on your Apple TV, search for “NFL,” and click on the download button. Once the app is installed, you’re ready to go.

Step 2: Sign in or create an account

After downloading the NFL app, launch it on your Apple TV. You’ll be prompted to sign in or create a new account. If you already have an NFL account, sign in using your credentials. If not, follow the on-screen instructions to create a new account.

Step 3: Choose your subscription

To access live NFL games on Apple TV, you’ll need a subscription to NFL Game Pass or a participating cable/satellite provider. NFL Game Pass offers access to all out-of-market preseason games, replays of regular-season games, and more. If you have a cable or satellite subscription that includes NFL coverage, you can sign in with your provider credentials to access live games.

Step 4: Enjoy the game!

Once you’ve signed in and selected your subscription, you’re all set to watch NFL games on Apple TV. Navigate through the app to find the game you want to watch and click on it to start streaming. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the excitement of the NFL right on your big screen.

FAQ:

Q: What is Apple TV?

A: Apple TV is a digital media player and microconsole developed Apple Inc. It allows users to stream various content, including movies, TV shows, and sports, directly to their television.

Q: What is NFL Game Pass?

A: NFL Game Pass is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to live and on-demand NFL games. It offers a wide range of features, including live game broadcasts, replays, and exclusive content.

Q: Can I watch local NFL games on Apple TV?

A: No, the NFL app on Apple TV only provides access to out-of-market games. To watch local games, you’ll need a cable or satellite subscription that includes NFL coverage.

Q: Can I watch NFL games for free on Apple TV?

A: While the NFL app is free to download, accessing live games typically requires a subscription to NFL Game Pass or a participating cable/satellite provider.

In conclusion, watching NFL games on Apple TV is a straightforward process. By downloading the NFL app, signing in or creating an account, choosing a subscription, and selecting the game you want to watch, you can enjoy all the thrilling moments of the NFL season right from your Apple TV.