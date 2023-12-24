How do I watch regular TV on Roku?

How to Access Regular TV Channels on Roku: A Comprehensive Guide

Roku has revolutionized the way we consume entertainment, offering a wide range of streaming options for movies, TV shows, and more. However, many users still wonder how they can watch regular TV channels on their Roku devices. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide to accessing regular TV channels on Roku, along with some frequently asked questions to help you make the most of your streaming experience.

Step 1: Set up your Roku device

To begin, ensure that your Roku device is properly set up and connected to your TV and the internet. Follow the instructions provided with your Roku device to complete the setup process.

Step 2: Install a streaming app

Roku offers a variety of streaming apps that provide access to regular TV channels. Some popular options include Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV. Navigate to the Roku Channel Store on your Roku device and search for the desired app. Once found, select “Add Channel” to install it on your device.

Step 3: Sign in and subscribe

After installing the streaming app, launch it on your Roku device. You will be prompted to sign in or create an account. Follow the on-screen instructions to sign in or create a new account. Once signed in, you may need to subscribe to the service to access regular TV channels. Each streaming app has its own subscription plans and pricing, so choose the one that best suits your needs.

Step 4: Explore and watch regular TV channels

Once you have subscribed to a streaming app, you can start exploring the available regular TV channels. Most streaming apps organize channels into categories, making it easy to find your favorite news, sports, or entertainment channels. Simply select the channel you want to watch, and it will start streaming on your Roku device.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I watch regular TV channels on Roku for free?

A: While Roku offers a wide range of free channels, accessing regular TV channels usually requires a subscription to a streaming app that provides live TV content.

Q: Do I need a cable or satellite subscription to watch regular TV channels on Roku?

A: No, Roku provides access to streaming apps that offer live TV channels without the need for a traditional cable or satellite subscription.

Q: Can I record regular TV shows on Roku?

A: Some streaming apps on Roku offer cloud DVR services, allowing you to record and watch regular TV shows at your convenience. Check the features of the streaming app you choose to see if this option is available.

In conclusion, watching regular TV channels on Roku is a straightforward process. By following the steps outlined above, you can enjoy a wide variety of regular TV channels on your Roku device, providing you with endless entertainment options.