How do I watch regular TV on Amazon?

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of entertainment options at our fingertips. Amazon, one of the leading players in the streaming industry, provides a vast selection of movies, TV shows, and original content through its Prime Video platform. However, if you’re looking to watch regular TV channels on Amazon, you might be wondering how to go about it. Here’s a guide to help you navigate through the process.

Step 1: Amazon Channels

Amazon Channels is a feature that allows Prime members to subscribe to various TV channels and streaming services. By subscribing to these channels, you gain access to their content directly through your Amazon Prime Video account. Some popular channels available include HBO, Showtime, CBS All Access, and many more. To access Amazon Channels, simply go to the Prime Video website or app and browse through the available options.

Step 2: Channel Subscriptions

Once you’ve found a channel you’re interested in, you can subscribe to it clicking on the “Subscribe” button. Each channel has its own subscription fee, which is billed monthly. It’s important to note that subscribing to a channel through Amazon Channels is separate from your Amazon Prime membership, and the fees for channel subscriptions are in addition to your Prime membership cost.

Step 3: Live TV Streaming

If you’re specifically looking for live TV channels, Amazon offers a service called Prime Video Channels Live TV. This feature allows you to stream live TV channels directly through your Prime Video account. Some popular options include CBS All Access, ESPN+, and Starz. To access live TV streaming, go to the Prime Video website or app and select the “Live” tab.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch regular broadcast channels on Amazon?

A: While Amazon Channels offers a wide range of TV channels, it does not provide access to regular broadcast channels like ABC, NBC, or FOX. To watch these channels, you may need an antenna or a cable/satellite subscription.

Q: Are there any additional costs for Amazon Channels?

A: Yes, subscribing to channels through Amazon Channels comes with an additional monthly fee on top of your Amazon Prime membership cost. The subscription fees vary depending on the channel you choose.

Q: Can I watch live sports on Amazon Channels?

A: Yes, Amazon Channels offers several sports channels that allow you to watch live sports events. Channels like ESPN+ and CBS All Access provide access to a wide range of sports content.

In conclusion, while Amazon Prime Video primarily focuses on on-demand content, Amazon Channels and Prime Video Channels Live TV offer options to watch regular TV channels and live TV streaming. By subscribing to these channels, you can expand your entertainment choices and enjoy a diverse range of content through your Amazon Prime Video account.