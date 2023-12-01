How do I watch recordings on Panopto?

How to Access and Watch Recordings on Panopto: A Step-by-Step Guide

Panopto, a leading video platform for businesses and educational institutions, offers a seamless way to record, store, and share video content. Whether you’re a student looking to review a lecture or a professional seeking to revisit a training session, Panopto provides a user-friendly interface to access and watch recordings at your convenience. In this article, we will guide you through the process of accessing and watching recordings on Panopto.

Step 1: Log in to Panopto

To begin, visit the Panopto website and log in using your credentials. If you don’t have an account, reach out to your institution or organization to obtain access.

Step 2: Navigate to the Recordings

Once logged in, you will be directed to the Panopto homepage. Look for the “Recordings” tab or a similar option, usually located at the top of the page. Click on it to access your recordings.

Step 3: Select the Recording

In the recordings section, you will find a list of available videos. Browse through the titles or use the search bar to locate the specific recording you wish to watch.

Step 4: Click and Play

Once you have found the desired recording, click on its title to open the playback page. Panopto provides a built-in video player that allows you to watch the recording directly on the platform.

Step 5: Utilize Playback Features

Panopto offers various playback features to enhance your viewing experience. You can adjust the video quality, control the playback speed, and even take notes while watching. Explore these options to customize your viewing preferences.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I watch Panopto recordings on my mobile device?

A: Yes, Panopto provides mobile apps for both iOS and Android devices, allowing you to access and watch recordings on the go.

Q: Can I download Panopto recordings for offline viewing?

A: Depending on the settings configured your institution or organization, you may have the option to download recordings for offline viewing. Look for a download button or consult the platform’s documentation for more information.

Q: How long are Panopto recordings available?

A: The availability of recordings on Panopto depends on the policies set your institution or organization. Some recordings may be accessible indefinitely, while others may have a limited viewing period.

In conclusion, Panopto offers a user-friendly platform to access and watch recordings effortlessly. By following the simple steps outlined above, you can make the most of Panopto’s features and enjoy seamless playback of your desired content.