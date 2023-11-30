How do I watch old twitch VODs?

Title: Unveiling the Secrets: A Guide to Watching Past Twitch VODs

Introduction:

In the ever-evolving world of online streaming, Twitch has emerged as a dominant force, captivating millions of viewers with its live content. However, what if you missed a thrilling live stream or simply want to relive the excitement of a past broadcast? Fear not, as we delve into the realm of Twitch VODs (Video on Demand) and explore how you can watch those captivating moments you may have missed.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are Twitch VODs?

A: Twitch VODs are recordings of past live streams available for viewers to watch at their convenience.

Q: How long are Twitch VODs available?

A: By default, Twitch stores VODs for 14 days for regular users, while Twitch Partners and Turbo users enjoy an extended storage period of 60 days.

Q: Can I watch VODs of deleted Twitch streams?

A: No, once a stream is deleted the streamer, the associated VOD is also removed.

Q: Can I watch VODs on the Twitch mobile app?

A: Yes, Twitch offers a mobile app for both iOS and Android devices, allowing users to watch VODs on the go.

Exploring the Options:

To watch old Twitch VODs, you have a few options at your disposal. Firstly, you can visit the Twitch website and navigate to the channel of the streamer whose VODs you wish to watch. Look for the “Videos” tab, where you’ll find a collection of their past broadcasts. Simply select the desired VOD and enjoy the show!

Alternatively, you can use the Twitch mobile app, which provides a user-friendly interface for browsing and watching VODs. The app allows you to search for specific streamers or explore different categories to discover exciting content.

For those who prefer a more personalized experience, Twitch also offers a subscription service called Twitch Turbo. This premium membership not only removes ads but also grants access to VODs for 60 days, ensuring you have ample time to catch up on your favorite streams.

Conclusion:

With Twitch VODs, the excitement of past live streams is just a few clicks away. Whether you choose to watch on the Twitch website or through the mobile app, the world of VODs is at your fingertips. So sit back, relax, and immerse yourself in the captivating world of Twitch, where the past is always ready to be rediscovered.