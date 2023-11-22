How do I watch local news on Peacock?

Peacock, the popular streaming service owned NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, and live sports. However, one question that often arises is how to access local news on the platform. In this article, we will guide you through the process of watching local news on Peacock and answer some frequently asked questions.

Step 1: Sign up for Peacock

To begin, you need to sign up for a Peacock account. You can do this visiting the Peacock website or downloading the Peacock app on your preferred device. Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options, so choose the one that suits your needs.

Step 2: Explore the News section

Once you have signed up and logged in to your Peacock account, navigate to the “Channels” section on the platform. Here, you will find a variety of channels, including news channels. Look for the “News” category and click on it to access the available options.

Step 3: Select your local news channel

Within the News category, you will find a selection of national and local news channels. Scroll through the list and find your preferred local news channel. Click on it to start watching live or on-demand content from that channel.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Are local news channels available for free on Peacock?

A: Yes, Peacock offers a selection of local news channels for free. However, some channels may require a premium subscription.

Q: Can I watch live local news broadcasts on Peacock?

A: Yes, Peacock provides access to live local news broadcasts, allowing you to stay up-to-date with the latest news in your area.

Q: Can I watch local news on Peacock outside of the United States?

A: Unfortunately, Peacock’s local news channels are only available to viewers within the United States due to licensing restrictions.

In conclusion, watching local news on Peacock is a straightforward process. By signing up for a Peacock account, exploring the News section, and selecting your preferred local news channel, you can easily stay informed about the latest happenings in your area. Whether you’re interested in breaking news, weather updates, or local stories, Peacock has you covered.