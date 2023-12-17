How do I watch local FOX on Roku?

How to Stream Local FOX on Roku: A Step-by-Step Guide

Roku has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking to access their favorite TV shows and movies through streaming services. However, one question that often arises is how to watch local channels, such as FOX, on Roku. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to stream local FOX on your Roku device.

Step 1: Set up your Roku device

Before you can start streaming local FOX on Roku, you need to ensure that your Roku device is properly set up. This involves connecting your Roku device to your TV and establishing an internet connection. Follow the instructions provided with your Roku device to complete the setup process.

Step 2: Install the FOX Now app

Once your Roku device is set up, navigate to the Roku Channel Store using your Roku remote. Search for the FOX Now app and select it. Click on the “Add Channel” button to install the app on your Roku device.

Step 3: Activate the FOX Now app

After installing the FOX Now app, you will need to activate it to gain access to local FOX content. Launch the app on your Roku device and follow the on-screen instructions to activate it. This typically involves visiting a website and entering a unique activation code provided the app.

Step 4: Enjoy local FOX content

Once you have successfully activated the FOX Now app on your Roku device, you can start streaming local FOX content. Browse through the available shows and episodes, and select the ones you want to watch. Sit back, relax, and enjoy your favorite FOX programming from the comfort of your own home.

FAQ:

Q: What is Roku?

A: Roku is a popular streaming device that allows users to access a wide range of streaming services and channels on their TV.

Q: What is the FOX Now app?

A: The FOX Now app is a streaming application that provides access to FOX network content, including live TV and on-demand shows.

Q: Do I need a cable subscription to watch local FOX on Roku?

A: No, you do not need a cable subscription to watch local FOX on Roku. The FOX Now app provides access to local FOX content without the need for a cable provider.

Q: Are there any additional costs to watch local FOX on Roku?

A: While the FOX Now app is free to download and use, some content may require a subscription or authentication through a participating TV provider.

In conclusion, streaming local FOX on Roku is a straightforward process. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can easily access your favorite FOX shows and enjoy them on your Roku device. Happy streaming!