How do I watch local ABC on Hulu?

How to Stream Local ABC on Hulu: A Step-by-Step Guide

Are you a fan of ABC shows and wondering how to watch your favorite local ABC channel on Hulu? Look no further, as we have the answers you’re seeking. In this article, we will guide you through the process of streaming local ABC on Hulu, ensuring you never miss out on your beloved ABC content.

Step 1: Sign up for Hulu

If you haven’t already, start signing up for a Hulu subscription. Hulu offers various plans, including a basic plan with limited commercials and an ad-free plan for a slightly higher price. Choose the plan that suits your preferences and budget.

Step 2: Check availability in your area

Not all areas have access to live local channels on Hulu. To determine if your area is eligible, visit Hulu’s website and enter your zip code. This will provide you with information on the availability of local ABC channels in your region.

Step 3: Add Hulu + Live TV

To access local ABC channels, you’ll need to upgrade your Hulu subscription to Hulu + Live TV. This plan includes live TV streaming, allowing you to watch local channels, including ABC, in real-time. Simply navigate to your account settings and select the option to upgrade to Hulu + Live TV.

Step 4: Enjoy local ABC on Hulu

Once you’ve upgraded to Hulu + Live TV, you can start streaming local ABC content. Open the Hulu app on your preferred device, navigate to the live TV section, and search for your local ABC channel. You can also use the Hulu guide to find specific shows or browse through the available ABC content.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I watch local ABC on Hulu for free?

A: No, streaming local ABC on Hulu requires a Hulu + Live TV subscription, which comes with a monthly fee.

Q: Are all ABC shows available on Hulu?

A: While Hulu offers a wide range of ABC shows, not all programs may be available due to licensing agreements or regional restrictions.

Q: Can I record local ABC shows on Hulu?

A: Yes, Hulu + Live TV includes a cloud DVR feature that allows you to record and save your favorite local ABC shows for later viewing.

Q: Can I watch local ABC on multiple devices simultaneously?

A: Hulu + Live TV allows you to stream on two devices simultaneously. However, you can upgrade to an unlimited screens add-on to stream on an unlimited number of devices connected to your home network and up to three devices outside your home.

Now that you know how to watch local ABC on Hulu, you can dive into your favorite ABC shows and enjoy them at your convenience. Happy streaming!