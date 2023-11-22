How do I watch live VOD on Facebook?

Facebook has become a hub for live video content, allowing users to stream and watch a wide range of events in real-time. But what if you missed a live stream and still want to catch up on the action? Facebook has you covered with its Video on Demand (VOD) feature, which enables you to watch previously recorded live videos at your convenience.

To watch live VOD on Facebook, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the Facebook app or visit the Facebook website on your computer.

2. Navigate to the page or profile of the person or organization that streamed the live video.

3. Look for the “Videos” tab on their page or profile. It is usually located below the cover photo.

4. Click on the “Videos” tab to access the video library.

5. Scroll through the list of videos until you find the one you want to watch.

6. Click on the video to start playback.

Facebook’s VOD feature allows you to watch live videos that have already ended, giving you the flexibility to catch up on events you may have missed. Whether it’s a concert, a sports match, a conference, or any other live event, you can now enjoy the content at your own pace.

FAQ:

Q: What is VOD?

A: VOD stands for Video on Demand. It refers to the ability to access and watch video content at any time, rather than being limited to a specific broadcast schedule.

Q: Can I watch live VOD on Facebook for free?

A: Yes, watching live VOD on Facebook is completely free. However, keep in mind that some content creators may choose to charge for access to certain videos or offer them as part of a subscription service.

Q: Can I download live VOD videos from Facebook?

A: No, Facebook does not provide an official option to download live VOD videos. However, you can use third-party tools or software to capture and save the video content for offline viewing.

In conclusion, Facebook’s Video on Demand feature allows you to watch previously recorded live videos at your convenience. Whether you missed a live stream or simply want to rewatch a memorable event, Facebook’s VOD feature ensures you never miss out on the action.