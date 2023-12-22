How do I watch live TV on Peacock?

How to Stream Live TV on Peacock: A Comprehensive Guide

Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of on-demand content, including TV shows, movies, and original programming. However, many users are unaware that Peacock also provides the option to watch live TV. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to access live TV on Peacock and answer some frequently asked questions.

How to Access Live TV on Peacock

To watch live TV on Peacock, follow these simple steps:

1. Subscribe to Peacock: If you haven’t already, sign up for a Peacock subscription. Peacock offers both free and premium plans, with the latter providing access to additional content and features.

2. Download the Peacock App: Install the Peacock app on your preferred device. It is available on various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

3. Launch the App: Open the Peacock app and sign in to your account.

4. Explore the Live TV Section: Look for the “Live TV” tab in the app’s navigation menu. Click on it to access the live TV channels available on Peacock.

5. Select a Channel: Browse through the list of available channels and choose the one you want to watch. Peacock offers a diverse selection of live channels, including news, sports, entertainment, and more.

6. Enjoy Live TV: Sit back, relax, and enjoy your favorite live TV content on Peacock!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Peacock?

A: Peacock is a streaming service owned NBCUniversal, offering a vast library of on-demand content and live TV channels.

Q: How much does Peacock cost?

A: Peacock offers both free and premium plans. The premium plans range from $4.99 to $9.99 per month, depending on the level of access and features desired.

Q: Can I watch live sports on Peacock?

A: Yes, Peacock provides access to live sports events, including Premier League soccer, Olympics coverage, and more.

Q: Can I record live TV on Peacock?

A: No, Peacock does not currently offer a feature to record live TV. However, you can access on-demand content from the channels available on Peacock.

In conclusion, Peacock not only offers an extensive library of on-demand content but also provides the option to stream live TV. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily access and enjoy live TV channels on Peacock. Stay entertained and informed with the diverse range of programming available at your fingertips!