How do I watch live TV on Hulu?

Hulu, the popular streaming service known for its vast library of on-demand content, also offers a live TV option for those who want to keep up with their favorite shows and events in real-time. If you’re wondering how to access live TV on Hulu, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Hulu Live TV?

Hulu Live TV is an add-on service provided Hulu that allows subscribers to stream live television channels alongside their on-demand content. With this feature, you can watch popular channels like ABC, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and many more, all without the need for a cable or satellite TV subscription.

How can I access Hulu Live TV?

To access Hulu Live TV, you’ll need to have a Hulu subscription first. Once you have a Hulu account, you can easily upgrade to Hulu Live TV selecting the “Manage Add-ons” option in your account settings. From there, you can add the Live TV feature to your subscription.

What devices are compatible with Hulu Live TV?

Hulu Live TV is compatible with a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, streaming devices (such as Roku, Apple TV, and Chromecast), and gaming consoles (such as Xbox and PlayStation). You can also watch Hulu Live TV on your computer through the Hulu website.

Can I record live TV on Hulu?

Yes, Hulu Live TV includes a cloud DVR feature that allows you to record your favorite shows and movies. The cloud DVR storage comes with 50 hours of recording time, but you can upgrade to an Enhanced Cloud DVR option for an additional fee, which provides you with 200 hours of storage.

Is Hulu Live TV available in my area?

Hulu Live TV is available in most major cities across the United States. However, it’s always a good idea to check Hulu’s website or contact their customer support to confirm availability in your specific location.

In conclusion, Hulu Live TV offers a convenient way to watch live television without the need for a traditional cable or satellite subscription. With a wide range of compatible devices and the ability to record your favorite shows, it’s a great option for cord-cutters who still want access to live TV. So, if you’re looking to enhance your Hulu experience, consider giving Hulu Live TV a try.