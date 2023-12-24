How do I watch live NFL on Roku?

How to Stream Live NFL Games on Roku: A Comprehensive Guide

Are you a die-hard NFL fan looking for a convenient way to catch all the live action on your Roku device? Look no further! In this article, we will walk you through the steps to watch live NFL games on Roku, ensuring you never miss a touchdown or a game-changing play.

Step 1: Set Up Your Roku Device

Before diving into the world of live NFL streaming, make sure your Roku device is properly set up and connected to your TV and home Wi-Fi network. If you’re new to Roku, follow the instructions provided with your device to get started.

Step 2: Install the NFL App

Once your Roku device is up and running, head over to the Roku Channel Store and search for the official NFL app. Click on “Add Channel” to install it on your device. The NFL app is free to download, but some content may require a subscription or cable provider login.

Step 3: Launch the NFL App

After installing the NFL app, locate it on your Roku home screen and launch it. You will be prompted to sign in or create an account. If you have a subscription or cable provider login, enter the required information to access all the available content.

Step 4: Enjoy Live NFL Games

Once you’re signed in, navigate through the NFL app to find the “Live” section. Here, you’ll discover a variety of live NFL games, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday games, and Monday Night Football. Simply select the game you want to watch, sit back, and enjoy the action!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Do I need a cable subscription to watch live NFL games on Roku?

A: While some content on the NFL app may require a cable provider login, there are also free live games available for streaming.

Q: Can I watch out-of-market games on Roku?

A: Yes, with an NFL Game Pass subscription, you can stream out-of-market games on your Roku device.

Q: Are there any additional costs associated with streaming live NFL games on Roku?

A: The NFL app is free to download, but certain content, such as NFL RedZone, may require a subscription or cable provider login.

Q: Can I watch NFL games on Roku in high definition?

A: Yes, Roku devices support high-definition streaming, allowing you to enjoy the NFL games in crystal-clear quality.

With these simple steps, you can now stream live NFL games on your Roku device hassle-free. So grab your favorite snacks, settle into your comfiest chair, and get ready to cheer on your favorite teams as they battle it out on the gridiron!