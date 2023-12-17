How do I watch ESPN Plus with Disney bundle?

How to Access ESPN Plus with the Disney Bundle: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re a sports enthusiast and a fan of Disney’s magical world, you’re in luck! The Disney Bundle offers a fantastic package that includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Plus. This means you can enjoy all the enchanting Disney content, binge-worthy shows, and live sports action, all in one place. But how exactly can you access ESPN Plus with the Disney Bundle? Let’s dive into the details.

Step 1: Subscribe to the Disney Bundle

To get started, you’ll need to subscribe to the Disney Bundle. Visit the official Disney Bundle website and select the package that suits your preferences. The bundle offers three streaming services for a discounted price, making it an excellent deal for entertainment lovers.

Step 2: Create Your Disney+ Account

Once you’ve subscribed to the Disney Bundle, you’ll need to create a Disney+ account. Head over to the Disney+ website or download the app on your preferred device. Follow the prompts to set up your account, providing the necessary information and payment details.

Step 3: Activate ESPN Plus

After setting up your Disney+ account, it’s time to activate ESPN Plus. Visit the ESPN website or download the ESPN app on your device. Log in using your Disney+ credentials and navigate to the ESPN Plus section. Follow the instructions to activate your ESPN Plus subscription.

Step 4: Start Watching ESPN Plus

Once you’ve completed the activation process, you’re all set to enjoy ESPN Plus. Simply log in to your Disney+ account and navigate to the ESPN section. From there, you can access a wide range of live sports events, exclusive shows, documentaries, and more.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is ESPN Plus?

A: ESPN Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers live sports events, original shows, documentaries, and exclusive content.

Q: Can I watch ESPN Plus with the Disney Bundle?

A: Yes, the Disney Bundle includes ESPN Plus, allowing you to access all its content alongside Disney+ and Hulu.

Q: Can I watch ESPN Plus on multiple devices?

A: Yes, you can stream ESPN Plus on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

Q: Is ESPN Plus available internationally?

A: ESPN Plus is currently only available in the United States.

Q: Can I cancel my Disney Bundle subscription?

A: Yes, you can cancel your Disney Bundle subscription at any time. However, keep in mind that canceling will also terminate your access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Plus.

With the Disney Bundle, you can now enjoy the best of both worlds – captivating Disney content and thrilling live sports action. Follow these simple steps, activate your ESPN Plus subscription, and get ready to immerse yourself in a world of entertainment. Happy streaming!