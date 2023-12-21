How do I watch CBS on my smart TV?

How to Stream CBS on Your Smart TV: A Step-by-Step Guide

In this digital age, streaming services have become the go-to option for entertainment, and CBS is no exception. With its wide range of popular shows and live sports events, CBS has become a favorite among TV enthusiasts. If you’re wondering how to watch CBS on your smart TV, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you get started.

Step 1: Check for CBS App Compatibility

Before diving into the world of CBS streaming, ensure that your smart TV is compatible with the CBS app. Most modern smart TVs come with pre-installed app stores, such as the Google Play Store or the Samsung Smart Hub, where you can search for and download the CBS app. If your TV doesn’t have a built-in app store, you may need to use an external streaming device, such as a Roku or Amazon Fire Stick, to access CBS.

Step 2: Download and Install the CBS App

Once you’ve confirmed compatibility, search for the CBS app in your TV’s app store. Download and install the app onto your smart TV. This process may vary slightly depending on the brand and model of your TV, but it generally follows a similar pattern.

Step 3: Sign In or Sign Up

After installing the CBS app, launch it on your smart TV. You will be prompted to sign in or sign up for a CBS All Access account. If you already have an account, simply enter your login credentials. If not, follow the on-screen instructions to create a new account.

Step 4: Choose a Subscription Plan

CBS offers different subscription plans, including a limited commercials plan and a commercial-free plan. Select the plan that suits your preferences and budget. Keep in mind that some plans may offer a free trial period, allowing you to explore the service before committing.

Step 5: Start Streaming

Once you’ve completed the sign-up process and chosen a subscription plan, you’re ready to start streaming CBS on your smart TV. Browse through the available shows, movies, and live events, and select the content you want to watch. Sit back, relax, and enjoy your favorite CBS programs from the comfort of your living room.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I watch CBS on any smart TV?

A: Most smart TVs are compatible with the CBS app. However, it’s always a good idea to check the app store on your TV or consult the manufacturer’s website for specific compatibility information.

Q: Do I need a CBS All Access subscription to watch CBS on my smart TV?

A: Yes, a CBS All Access subscription is required to access CBS content on your smart TV. The subscription offers a wide range of shows, live sports events, and exclusive content.

Q: Can I watch CBS for free on my smart TV?

A: While CBS does offer some free content, such as select episodes and limited live sports events, a CBS All Access subscription is necessary to unlock the full range of CBS programming.

Q: Can I stream CBS on my smart TV without an external device?

A: If your smart TV has a built-in app store, you can download and install the CBS app directly onto your TV. However, if your TV doesn’t have this capability, you may need to use an external streaming device, such as a Roku or Amazon Fire Stick, to access CBS.

Streaming CBS on your smart TV has never been easier. By following these simple steps, you can enjoy all your favorite CBS shows and live events from the comfort of your own home. Happy streaming!