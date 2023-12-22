How do I watch CBS live on Paramount?

How to Stream CBS Live on Paramount: A Step-by-Step Guide

Are you a fan of CBS shows and wondering how to watch them live on Paramount? Look no further! In this article, we will guide you through the process of streaming CBS live on Paramount, ensuring you never miss your favorite shows again.

Step 1: Sign Up for Paramount+

To access CBS live on Paramount, you will need to subscribe to Paramount+. Visit the Paramount+ website and sign up for an account. Paramount+ offers various subscription plans, so choose the one that suits your preferences and budget.

Step 2: Download the Paramount+ App

Once you have subscribed to Paramount+, download the Paramount+ app on your preferred device. The app is available on a wide range of platforms, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

Step 3: Sign In to Your Paramount+ Account

Open the Paramount+ app and sign in using the account credentials you created during the subscription process. Make sure you have a stable internet connection to ensure smooth streaming.

Step 4: Navigate to the CBS Channel

Once you are signed in, navigate to the CBS channel within the Paramount+ app. This is where you will find all the CBS live content, including news, sports, and your favorite shows.

Step 5: Start Streaming CBS Live

Click on the live stream option to start watching CBS live on Paramount. Sit back, relax, and enjoy your favorite CBS shows in real-time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Paramount+?

A: Paramount+ is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of content, including shows from CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, and more.

Q: Can I watch CBS live on Paramount+ for free?

A: While Paramount+ offers a free trial period, access to live CBS content typically requires a paid subscription.

Q: Can I watch CBS live on Paramount+ outside the United States?

A: CBS live streaming on Paramount+ is currently available only in the United States. However, international users may have access to CBS shows through other streaming platforms or local broadcasters.

Q: Can I watch CBS shows on-demand on Paramount+?

A: Yes, Paramount+ offers on-demand access to a vast library of CBS shows, allowing you to catch up on missed episodes or binge-watch your favorite series.

Now that you know how to watch CBS live on Paramount, you can stay up-to-date with the latest episodes, news, and sports. Enjoy streaming your favorite CBS content anytime, anywhere!