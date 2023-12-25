How do I watch BBC on Apple TV?

How to Stream BBC on Apple TV: A Step-by-Step Guide

Are you an Apple TV user who wants to enjoy the vast array of content offered the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)? Look no further! In this article, we will guide you through the process of watching BBC on your Apple TV, ensuring you never miss out on your favorite shows, documentaries, and news programs.

Step 1: Ensure You Have a BBC iPlayer Account

To access BBC content on your Apple TV, you need to have a BBC iPlayer account. If you don’t have one, head over to the BBC iPlayer website and create an account. It’s a simple and straightforward process that only takes a few minutes.

Step 2: Install the BBC iPlayer App on Your Apple TV

Once you have your BBC iPlayer account, navigate to the App Store on your Apple TV and search for the BBC iPlayer app. Download and install it onto your device. This app will serve as your gateway to the vast BBC library.

Step 3: Sign In to Your BBC iPlayer Account

Launch the BBC iPlayer app on your Apple TV and sign in using the credentials of your BBC iPlayer account. This will grant you access to all the content available on the platform.

Step 4: Start Streaming BBC Content

With the app installed and your account signed in, you are now ready to start streaming BBC content on your Apple TV. Browse through the various categories, such as TV shows, documentaries, and news, and select the program you wish to watch. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the best of British television!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is the BBC iPlayer app free to download?

A: Yes, the BBC iPlayer app is free to download from the App Store on your Apple TV.

Q: Do I need a TV license to watch BBC content on Apple TV?

A: Yes, in the UK, you are required to have a TV license to watch any live or on-demand content on BBC iPlayer, including on Apple TV.

Q: Can I watch live BBC channels on Apple TV?

A: Yes, the BBC iPlayer app on Apple TV allows you to stream live BBC channels, including BBC One, BBC Two, BBC News, and more.

Q: Can I download BBC shows for offline viewing on Apple TV?

A: No, the BBC iPlayer app on Apple TV does not currently support downloading shows for offline viewing. However, you can stream content whenever you have an internet connection.

Now that you know how to watch BBC on your Apple TV, you can immerse yourself in the captivating world of British television. Enjoy your favorite shows and stay up to date with the latest news, all from the comfort of your living room. Happy streaming!