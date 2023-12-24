How do I watch BBC America on Amazon Prime?

How to Stream BBC America on Amazon Prime: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re a fan of British television shows and want to catch up on the latest episodes of Doctor Who, Killing Eve, or Top Gear, you may be wondering how to watch BBC America on Amazon Prime. Luckily, accessing this popular channel is easier than you might think. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process, step-by-step.

Step 1: Sign up for Amazon Prime

To begin streaming BBC America on Amazon Prime, you’ll need an active Amazon Prime membership. If you’re not already a member, head over to the Amazon website and sign up for an account. Amazon Prime offers a wide range of benefits, including free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, and much more.

Step 2: Download the Amazon Prime Video app

Once you have an Amazon Prime account, download the Amazon Prime Video app on your preferred device. This app is available on various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Step 3: Open the Amazon Prime Video app

After downloading the app, open it and sign in with your Amazon Prime credentials. Make sure you’re connected to the internet for a seamless streaming experience.

Step 4: Search for BBC America

Once you’re logged in, use the search function within the Amazon Prime Video app to find BBC America. Type “BBC America” into the search bar and select the channel from the search results.

Step 5: Start streaming

Congratulations! You’ve successfully found BBC America on Amazon Prime. Now, you can start streaming your favorite British shows and enjoy the wide range of content available on the channel.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is BBC America available for free on Amazon Prime?

A: No, BBC America is not available for free on Amazon Prime. You’ll need an active Amazon Prime membership to access the channel.

Q: Can I watch BBC America live on Amazon Prime?

A: Yes, you can watch BBC America live on Amazon Prime if you have a subscription to the channel through Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Q: Can I download BBC America shows for offline viewing?

A: Yes, you can download select BBC America shows and movies for offline viewing on the Amazon Prime Video app.

Q: Are all BBC America shows available on Amazon Prime?

A: While Amazon Prime offers a wide selection of BBC America shows, not all episodes or seasons may be available. However, you can usually find the most recent episodes and popular series on the platform.

In conclusion, streaming BBC America on Amazon Prime is a straightforward process. By following the steps outlined above, you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite British shows in no time. Happy streaming!