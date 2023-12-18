How do I upgrade ESPN Plus to Disney bundle?

Upgrade ESPN Plus to Disney Bundle: A Seamless Transition for Sports and Entertainment Enthusiasts

ESPN Plus has long been a go-to platform for sports lovers, offering a wide range of live events, exclusive shows, and in-depth analysis. However, for those seeking a more comprehensive entertainment experience, upgrading to the Disney Bundle is a game-changer. This article will guide you through the process of upgrading ESPN Plus to the Disney Bundle, ensuring you don’t miss out on any of the action.

What is the Disney Bundle?

The Disney Bundle is a subscription package that combines three popular streaming services: Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN Plus. With this bundle, you gain access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, original content, and live sports, all in one convenient package.

How do I upgrade?

Upgrading your ESPN Plus subscription to the Disney Bundle is a simple and straightforward process. Follow these steps to seamlessly transition to the bundle:

1. Visit the ESPN Plus website or open the ESPN app on your device.

2. Log in to your ESPN Plus account.

3. Look for the option to upgrade to the Disney Bundle. This may be prominently displayed on the homepage or under your account settings.

4. Click on the upgrade option and follow the on-screen instructions.

5. Provide the necessary payment information to complete the upgrade process.

FAQ:

1. Will I lose access to ESPN Plus content after upgrading?

No, upgrading to the Disney Bundle ensures that you retain access to all the content available on ESPN Plus. In fact, you gain access to even more content from Disney+ and Hulu.

2. Can I upgrade my existing Disney+ or Hulu subscription to the Disney Bundle?

Yes, if you already have a Disney+ or Hulu subscription, you can upgrade to the Disney Bundle. Simply follow the same steps mentioned above to upgrade your existing subscription.

3. Is the Disney Bundle more expensive than ESPN Plus alone?

The Disney Bundle offers exceptional value for money, as it combines three streaming services at a discounted price. While the exact pricing may vary depending on your location and any ongoing promotions, the bundle is generally priced competitively.

By upgrading ESPN Plus to the Disney Bundle, you unlock a world of entertainment beyond sports, without sacrificing your love for the game. So, don’t wait any longer – dive into the Disney Bundle and experience the best of sports and entertainment in one place.