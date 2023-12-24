How do I update Pluto TV on Roku?

How to Keep Your Pluto TV on Roku Up to Date

Introduction

In this fast-paced digital era, staying up to date with the latest software updates is crucial to ensure optimal performance and access to new features. If you are a Roku user who enjoys streaming content through Pluto TV, it’s important to know how to update the app on your device. This article will guide you through the process, ensuring you never miss out on the latest enhancements and improvements.

Step-by-Step Guide to Updating Pluto TV on Roku

1. Turn on your Roku device and navigate to the home screen.

2. Scroll through the available channels and locate the Pluto TV app.

3. Highlight the Pluto TV app and press the asterisk (*) button on your Roku remote.

4. A menu will appear on the right side of the screen. Select “Check for updates” and press the OK button.

5. Roku will now check for any available updates for the Pluto TV app. If an update is found, it will automatically begin downloading and installing.

6. Once the update is complete, you will be able to access the latest version of Pluto TV on your Roku device.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Pluto TV?

A: Pluto TV is a free streaming service that offers a wide range of live TV channels and on-demand content.

Q: Why should I update Pluto TV on Roku?

A: Updating Pluto TV ensures you have access to the latest features, bug fixes, and improvements, providing a better streaming experience.

Q: How often should I update Pluto TV on Roku?

A: It is recommended to check for updates regularly, as new updates are released periodically to enhance performance and add new features.

Q: Can I set my Roku device to update apps automatically?

A: Yes, Roku allows you to enable automatic updates for all installed apps, including Pluto TV. To do this, go to Settings > System > Software Update > Auto-update.

Conclusion

Keeping your Pluto TV app up to date on your Roku device is a simple process that ensures you can enjoy the latest features and improvements. By following the step-by-step guide provided in this article, you can easily update Pluto TV and stay ahead in the world of streaming entertainment. Remember to check for updates regularly to make the most of your Pluto TV experience.