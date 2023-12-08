How do I update Peacock on Roku?

How to Easily Update Peacock on Roku: A Step-by-Step Guide

Roku users who enjoy streaming their favorite shows and movies on Peacock will be pleased to know that updating the app is a simple process. With regular updates, Peacock ensures that users have access to the latest features and improvements. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to update Peacock on your Roku device.

Step 1: Check for Updates

To begin, ensure that your Roku device is connected to the internet. From the Roku home screen, navigate to the “Settings” option using your Roku remote. Scroll down and select “System” followed “System Update.” Here, you can check if any updates are available for your Roku device. If an update is available, proceed with the update and wait for it to complete.

Step 2: Update Peacock

Once your Roku device is up to date, return to the Roku home screen and locate the Peacock app. Highlight the app and press the asterisk (*) button on your Roku remote. A menu will appear on the right side of the screen. From the menu, select “Check for updates.” Roku will now check for any available updates for the Peacock app.

Step 3: Install the Update

If an update is found, Roku will prompt you to install it. Select “Yes” to begin the update process. The update will download and install automatically. Please note that the time taken for the update to complete may vary depending on your internet connection speed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Peacock?

A: Peacock is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and exclusive content from NBCUniversal.

Q: Why should I update Peacock on Roku?

A: Updating Peacock ensures that you have access to the latest features, bug fixes, and improvements, providing you with the best streaming experience possible.

Q: How often should I update Peacock on Roku?

A: It is recommended to regularly check for updates and install them as they become available. This ensures that you have the most up-to-date version of the app.

Q: Can I use Peacock on older Roku devices?

A: Peacock is compatible with most Roku devices. However, some older models may not support the latest version of the app. It is advisable to check the compatibility of your Roku device with Peacock before updating.

Updating Peacock on Roku is a straightforward process that ensures you have access to the latest features and improvements. By following these simple steps, you can enjoy a seamless streaming experience on your Roku device.