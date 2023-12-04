How do I unsubscribe from Citizens app?

How to Opt Out of Citizens App: A Step-by-Step Guide

In today’s digital age, staying informed about local events and emergencies is crucial. Many people rely on smartphone applications to receive real-time updates and alerts. One such app is Citizens, which provides users with information about incidents, crime reports, and safety tips in their area. However, if you find yourself no longer in need of this service, you may be wondering how to unsubscribe from the Citizens app. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you opt out.

Step 1: Open the Citizens App

Launch the Citizens app on your smartphone. The app’s icon typically resembles a blue shield with a white exclamation mark in the center.

Step 2: Access the Settings Menu

Once the app is open, locate the settings menu. This can usually be found tapping on the three horizontal lines or the gear icon in the top-left or top-right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Find the Account Settings

Within the settings menu, look for an option labeled “Account” or “Account Settings.” Tap on it to proceed.

Step 4: Locate the Unsubscribe Option

Scroll through the account settings until you find an option related to unsubscribing or deactivating your account. The wording may vary, but it should be clear that this is the option you need to select.

Step 5: Confirm Your Decision

After selecting the unsubscribe option, the app may ask you to confirm your decision. This is typically done tapping on a button that says “Unsubscribe” or “Confirm.” Once you’ve confirmed, your account will be deactivated, and you will no longer receive notifications from the Citizens app.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Will uninstalling the app automatically unsubscribe me?

A: No, uninstalling the app from your device does not automatically unsubscribe you. You need to follow the steps mentioned above to properly unsubscribe from the Citizens app.

Q: Can I reactivate my account after unsubscribing?

A: Yes, you can reactivate your account at any time reinstalling the Citizens app and logging in with your previous credentials.

Q: Will unsubscribing delete my account and personal information?

A: Unsubscribing from the Citizens app will deactivate your account, but it may not delete your personal information. To ensure your data is removed, it is recommended to reach out to the app’s support team for further assistance.

Q: Are there any alternative apps I can use for local safety updates?

A: Yes, there are several alternative apps available that provide similar services. Some popular options include Nextdoor, Citizen, and Neighbors Ring.

By following these simple steps, you can easily unsubscribe from the Citizens app and stop receiving notifications. Remember, staying informed about local events is important, but it’s equally important to have control over the information you receive.