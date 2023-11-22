How do I unlock STARZ on Hulu?

If you’re a fan of premium television content, you’ve probably heard of STARZ. With its wide range of popular TV shows and movies, STARZ has become a go-to streaming service for many entertainment enthusiasts. But what if you already have a Hulu subscription and want to unlock STARZ? Well, you’re in luck! Hulu offers an easy way to access STARZ content directly from their platform.

To unlock STARZ on Hulu, follow these simple steps:

1. Subscribe to Hulu: If you’re not already a Hulu subscriber, sign up for their streaming service. Choose a plan that suits your needs and budget.

2. Access the Hulu app: Once you have a Hulu subscription, download and open the Hulu app on your preferred device. This can be a smart TV, streaming device, smartphone, or tablet.

3. Go to the Add-ons section: Within the Hulu app, navigate to the Add-ons section. This is where you can find additional premium channels and services.

4. Select STARZ: Look for the STARZ add-on and select it. You will be prompted to confirm your selection and agree to any additional charges associated with the add-on.

5. Enjoy STARZ content: Once you’ve successfully added STARZ to your Hulu subscription, you can start enjoying their vast library of TV shows and movies. Simply browse through the available content and start streaming!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: How much does the STARZ add-on cost on Hulu?

A: The STARZ add-on on Hulu costs an additional $8.99 per month on top of your regular Hulu subscription.

Q: Can I access STARZ content on multiple devices?

A: Yes, you can stream STARZ content on any device that supports the Hulu app. This includes smart TVs, streaming devices, smartphones, and tablets.

Q: Can I cancel the STARZ add-on at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel the STARZ add-on at any time without affecting your Hulu subscription. Simply go to the Add-ons section in the Hulu app and manage your subscriptions.

Unlocking STARZ on Hulu is a straightforward process that allows you to expand your entertainment options without the need for multiple subscriptions. With just a few clicks, you can access a vast library of STARZ content and enjoy it on your favorite devices. So why wait? Start streaming your favorite STARZ shows and movies on Hulu today!