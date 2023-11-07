How do I unlock my 15% savings on Amazon?

In a bid to attract more customers and provide additional value, Amazon has recently introduced a new feature that allows users to unlock savings of up to 15% on their purchases. This exciting opportunity has left many shoppers wondering how they can take advantage of this discount. Here’s everything you need to know to unlock your 15% savings on Amazon.

How does it work?

To unlock the 15% savings on Amazon, you need to become a member of Amazon’s Subscribe & Save program. This program offers discounted prices on eligible products when you sign up for recurring deliveries. By subscribing to regular shipments of your favorite items, you not only save money but also enjoy the convenience of having them delivered right to your doorstep.

How do I join the Subscribe & Save program?

Joining the Subscribe & Save program is simple. Just follow these steps:

1. Visit the Amazon website and sign in to your account.

2. Search for the product you wish to purchase.

3. Look for the “Subscribe & Save” option on the product page.

4. Select the quantity and frequency of delivery that suits your needs.

5. Click on the “Subscribe now” button to add the item to your subscription.

FAQ:

Q: Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you have complete control over your subscription. You can modify or cancel it at any time without any additional charges.

Q: Are all products eligible for the 15% savings?

A: No, not all products are eligible. However, Amazon offers a wide range of items that qualify for the discount. Look for the “Subscribe & Save” option on the product page to see if it is eligible.

Q: Can I combine the 15% savings with other discounts or promotions?

A: Unfortunately, the 15% savings cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions. However, you can still enjoy the benefits of Subscribe & Save on eligible products.

Unlocking your 15% savings on Amazon is a fantastic way to save money on your regular purchases. By joining the Subscribe & Save program, you not only enjoy discounted prices but also the convenience of regular deliveries. So, why wait? Start unlocking your savings today and make the most of your Amazon shopping experience.