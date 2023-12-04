How do I uninstall citizen app?

How to Remove Citizen App: A Step-by-Step Guide

The Citizen app has gained popularity as a real-time safety network that provides users with instant crime and emergency alerts in their vicinity. However, if you find yourself wanting to uninstall the Citizen app for any reason, whether it’s due to privacy concerns or simply wanting to free up space on your device, we’ve got you covered. In this article, we will walk you through the process of uninstalling the Citizen app from your smartphone.

Step 1: Locate the Citizen App Icon

Find the Citizen app icon on your smartphone’s home screen or app drawer. It is usually represented a blue shield with a white exclamation mark in the center.

Step 2: Press and Hold the App Icon

Press and hold the Citizen app icon until a menu appears. This menu will typically include options such as “Uninstall,” “Remove,” or a trash bin icon.

Step 3: Drag the App to Uninstall

Drag the Citizen app icon to the “Uninstall” or trash bin icon. This action will vary depending on your device and operating system. Some devices may require you to tap and hold the app icon, then select the “Uninstall” option from a pop-up menu.

Step 4: Confirm the Uninstallation

A confirmation message will appear, asking if you want to uninstall the Citizen app. Tap “OK” or “Uninstall” to confirm the removal. The app will then be uninstalled from your device.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Will uninstalling the Citizen app delete my account?

A: Uninstalling the Citizen app from your device does not automatically delete your account. If you wish to delete your account, you will need to follow the account deletion process provided Citizen.

Q: Can I reinstall the Citizen app after uninstalling it?

A: Yes, you can reinstall the Citizen app at any time visiting your device’s app store, searching for “Citizen,” and downloading the app again.

Q: Will uninstalling the Citizen app stop all notifications?

A: Yes, uninstalling the Citizen app will stop all notifications and alerts from the app. If you wish to receive alerts again, you will need to reinstall the app and adjust your notification settings accordingly.

Removing the Citizen app from your smartphone is a straightforward process that can be completed in just a few simple steps. Whether you’re looking to address privacy concerns or simply no longer find the app useful, following the steps outlined above will help you uninstall the Citizen app hassle-free.