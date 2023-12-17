How do I turn on mastered in 4K on my Sony Bravia TV?

How to Activate Mastered in 4K on Your Sony Bravia TV

Sony Bravia TVs are renowned for their exceptional picture quality and cutting-edge technology. One of the standout features of these televisions is the ability to display content in “Mastered in 4K.” This article will guide you through the process of activating this feature on your Sony Bravia TV, ensuring you can enjoy a truly immersive viewing experience.

What is Mastered in 4K?

Mastered in 4K is a feature developed Sony that enhances the picture quality of compatible content. It allows for a more detailed and vibrant display, even if the content itself is not originally in 4K resolution. By optimizing the color, contrast, and sharpness, Mastered in 4K provides a visually stunning experience.

Activating Mastered in 4K

To activate Mastered in 4K on your Sony Bravia TV, follow these simple steps:

1. Turn on your Sony Bravia TV and press the “Home” button on your remote control.

2. Navigate to the “Settings” menu using the arrow keys and press “Enter.”

3. In the “Settings” menu, select “Picture” and press “Enter.”

4. Scroll down to find the “Picture Mode” option and select it.

5. Look for the “Scene Select” option and choose “General.”

6. Scroll down to find the “Reality Creation” option and select it.

7. In the “Reality Creation” menu, locate the “Mastered in 4K” option and toggle it to “On.”

Once you have completed these steps, your Sony Bravia TV will be set to display content in the Mastered in 4K mode, providing you with an enhanced viewing experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is Mastered in 4K available on all Sony Bravia TVs?

A: No, Mastered in 4K is only available on select Sony Bravia TV models.

Q: Can I activate Mastered in 4K for all types of content?

A: Mastered in 4K can only be activated for compatible content that has been optimized for this feature.

Q: Will activating Mastered in 4K affect the performance of my TV?

A: No, activating Mastered in 4K will not negatively impact the performance of your Sony Bravia TV.

By following these steps, you can unlock the full potential of your Sony Bravia TV and enjoy a visually stunning experience with the Mastered in 4K feature. Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of vibrant colors and breathtaking detail.